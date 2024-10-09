The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
