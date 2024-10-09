The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

