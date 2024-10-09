The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after acquiring an additional 464,954 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 438,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $496.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

