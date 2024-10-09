The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSFree Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $64,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,374,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,102.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 810,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,780,000 after buying an additional 743,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after acquiring an additional 464,954 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 438,754 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $179,608,000 after purchasing an additional 356,512 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $496.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $517.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.