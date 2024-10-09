The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $560.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $499.13.

GS opened at $496.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

