The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $415.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.13.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

