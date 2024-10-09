The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $414.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $415.29.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.