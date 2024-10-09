The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Holdings Boosted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc owned 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM stock opened at $116.84 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.