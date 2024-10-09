The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.