The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Block were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,652.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Block from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

