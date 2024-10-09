The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Holdings in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CARGO Therapeutics were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $39,009,000. Yu Fan bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $14,975,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,044,000 after purchasing an additional 854,840 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after purchasing an additional 716,868 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $74,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,954.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

