The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $611.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.