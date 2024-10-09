The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 10,884 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $135,987,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.50. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.89.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

