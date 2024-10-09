The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 26,556 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,556 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. First Turn Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 75,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.09. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

