The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 627 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after buying an additional 114,259 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $17,806,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.20.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $241.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.94. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.