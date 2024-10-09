The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 431.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

