The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 547,336 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 506,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,767,000 after buying an additional 221,454 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $11,489,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after buying an additional 171,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of TCBI opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

