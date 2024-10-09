The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,649,000 after acquiring an additional 425,696 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,391 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

