The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,092 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after purchasing an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after buying an additional 553,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after buying an additional 1,338,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

About 10x Genomics

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.