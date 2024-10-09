The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.10 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.56. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $71.34.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $34,298.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $649,385.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,385.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

