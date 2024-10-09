The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.27 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

