The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.31 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,376,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 397,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,525,000 after purchasing an additional 724,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JXN

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.