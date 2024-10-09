The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Westlake were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 17.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

WLK opened at $142.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $112.77 and a twelve month high of $162.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.73.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

