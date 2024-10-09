The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. III Capital Management grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $3,757,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYD opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.31.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

