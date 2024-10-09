The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $93,158.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,832.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TNL opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Barclays lowered Travel + Leisure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.