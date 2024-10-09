The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 3.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of YETI by 522,800.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.11.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

