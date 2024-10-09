The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.10, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $109.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average of $99.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

