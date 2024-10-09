The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11,317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 639,765 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 1st quarter worth about $34,898,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 243,489 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 622.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

TDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

NYSE TDW opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $13.90 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

