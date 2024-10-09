The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 13,558 Shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apogee Therapeutics were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $56.11 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.75.

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,268,861.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 6,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $289,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,034.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 40,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $1,624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,434,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,268,861.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,635. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

