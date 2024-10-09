The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,938 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,150,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after buying an additional 1,326,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $16,207,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $15,010,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $13,829,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,069,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after purchasing an additional 600,447 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OBDC stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 43.61%. The firm had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.94.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,420.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

