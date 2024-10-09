The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,018 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,823,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $91,673,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 621,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter worth $8,541,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DOCS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,231.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

