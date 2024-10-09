The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,129 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.