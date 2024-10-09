The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 23,475 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,475 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 116,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

