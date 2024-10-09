The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 33,297 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TEGNA by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,662,000 after purchasing an additional 484,658 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after purchasing an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TEGNA by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,083.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

TEGNA Price Performance

NYSE:TGNA opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

