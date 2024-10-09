The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 361 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 577,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 542,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,907,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 509.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 212,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 177,466 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock worth $4,260,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

