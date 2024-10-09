The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,817,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 403,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

