The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,195 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of APLS opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Articles

