The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,677,000 after purchasing an additional 473,308 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,741,000 after purchasing an additional 344,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 327,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

