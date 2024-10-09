The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

PNTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The Pennant Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 20,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.71 million. Equities analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,340,000 after purchasing an additional 625,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,505,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 391,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

