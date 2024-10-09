The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 293,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $396.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.