The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $3,463,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.60 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

