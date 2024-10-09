The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Boosted by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.4% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $103,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $168.84. 3,230,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,655,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.63.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
