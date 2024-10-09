The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.0065 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $7.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $141.60 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.