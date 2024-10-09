The Root Network (ROOT) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

The Root Network (ROOT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. The Root Network has a market cap of $241.19 million and $3.59 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Root Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02019528 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,287,811.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

