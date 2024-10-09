The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in St. Joe by 7.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

Shares of JOE opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.26.

St. Joe Increases Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 97,200 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $5,865,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,878,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,814,274.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $3,443,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,471,786.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $17,558,573 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

