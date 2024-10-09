The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $25,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.33. 120,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $243.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.