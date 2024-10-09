Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0597 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $400.60 million and $5.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,707,397,003 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

