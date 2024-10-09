Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0599 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $401.68 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041842 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,706,847,488 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

