Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) vs. WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Financial Comparison

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for WEBTOON Entertainment and Thomson Reuters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 4 0 2.67 Thomson Reuters 0 7 5 0 2.42

WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 152.71%. Thomson Reuters has a consensus target price of $173.45, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than Thomson Reuters.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters $6.79 billion 11.12 $2.70 billion $5.25 31.99

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and Thomson Reuters”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WEBTOON Entertainment and Thomson Reuters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Thomson Reuters 33.65% 15.22% 9.09%

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats WEBTOON Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-driven technologies, including generative AI, integrated workflow solutions to small businesses to multinational organizations. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, and international news to media organizations, professional, and news consumers through Reuters News Agency, Reuters.com, Reuters Events, Thomson Reuters products, and to financial market professionals. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

