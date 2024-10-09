Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Astec Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 100.8% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 251.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 68,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,637,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 72.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 31.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

