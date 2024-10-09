Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after acquiring an additional 516,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $85.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.